Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49), Briefing.com reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

BEAM traded up $3.72 on Wednesday, hitting $108.00. 581,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,574. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.01. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $138.52.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,240,656.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $1,280,865.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,865.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,239 shares of company stock worth $21,234,503 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BEAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.