Berenberg Bank Lowers JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JDE Peet’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on JDE Peet’s in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of JDE Peet’s stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.65. JDE Peet’s has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $45.15.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

