Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Plans $0.42 Dividend

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, August 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.79. 28,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,372. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Betterware de Mexico has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

