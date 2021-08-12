Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%.

Shares of XAIR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 320,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,928. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.56. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of -0.52.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XAIR. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.