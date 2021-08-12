Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
BH.A stock opened at $855.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $816.32. Biglari has a 52-week low of $250.50 and a 52-week high of $674.99.
About Biglari
See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.