Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BH.A stock opened at $855.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $816.32. Biglari has a 52-week low of $250.50 and a 52-week high of $674.99.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

