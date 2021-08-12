Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €27.68 ($32.56) and last traded at €27.58 ($32.45). Approximately 61,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.26 ($32.07).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBF. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.