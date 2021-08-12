BinaryX (BNX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $51,606.00

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for about $5.64 or 0.00012706 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $7.53 million and approximately $51,606.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001431 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007503 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $901.43 or 0.02030607 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

