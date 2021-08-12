Bio-Rad Laboratories Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 982 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,159% compared to the average daily volume of 78 put options.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,628.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,627. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIO opened at $752.69 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $472.84 and a 52 week high of $769.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $660.81.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.