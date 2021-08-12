BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) by 102.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,152 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioHiTech Global were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioHiTech Global by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioHiTech Global during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioHiTech Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

BioHiTech Global stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. BioHiTech Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.45.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioHiTech Global, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

