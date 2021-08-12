BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BTAI traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 316,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,618. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $67.74. The stock has a market cap of $628.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

