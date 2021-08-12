Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.59. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$4.57, with a volume of 476,572 shares.

BIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 240.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.58.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

