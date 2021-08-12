Bitcoin Diamond Reaches Market Cap of $477.69 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $477.69 million and approximately $12.98 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00005759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001163 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00035427 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00036402 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000965 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

