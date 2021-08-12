BitTorrent Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and approximately $1.43 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00037574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000189 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002755 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000607 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

