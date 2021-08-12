Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $71.21. 188,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,259. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.92. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.37. Black Hills has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.83.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

