BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE EGF opened at $12.86 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.