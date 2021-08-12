BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
NYSE MFL opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $15.25.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund
