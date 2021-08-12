BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

NYSE MFL opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $15.25.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.