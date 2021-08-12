BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $16.76.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

