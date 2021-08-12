Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) was downgraded by Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Blink Charging stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 68,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,369. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 3.85.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.14). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. Analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 21.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 14.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth $1,140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 287.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 50.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 93,528 shares during the period. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

