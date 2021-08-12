Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ BLBD traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,595. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $679.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.32. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 1.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 14,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $386,036.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,899,673.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,566 shares of company stock valued at $770,141. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Blue Bird by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Blue Bird by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

