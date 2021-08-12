Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Trading Down 3.4%

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.33. 11,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 208,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25.

About Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG)

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service; security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; training; and compliance services.

