Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $21.14. 967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,923. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $464.70 million, a P/E ratio of 113.79 and a beta of 2.00.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Equities analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

