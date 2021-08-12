BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 116.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of BlueLinx worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in BlueLinx by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 3,836.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of BXC opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.82. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $70.38.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 213.94%.

In other BlueLinx news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $899,946.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $150,442.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,127 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,469.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,350 shares of company stock worth $5,149,099. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

