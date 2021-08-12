BMO Capital Markets Raises Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to C$60.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STZHF. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

STZHF stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

