Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) versus First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Critical Contrast

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) and Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and Bogota Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest Bancorp $67.53 million 2.91 $10.34 million N/A N/A Bogota Financial $24.38 million 6.21 $2.07 million $0.17 61.71

First Northwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bogota Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Northwest Bancorp and Bogota Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northwest Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bogota Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bogota Financial has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.86%. Given Bogota Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bogota Financial is more favorable than First Northwest Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

First Northwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bogota Financial has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and Bogota Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest Bancorp 18.63% 7.43% 0.82% Bogota Financial 23.80% 3.69% 0.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.9% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Northwest Bancorp beats Bogota Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also originates one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit. It operates through ten full-service branches and a lending center in Seattle. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Port Angeles, Washington.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. As of February 5, 2021, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

