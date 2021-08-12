Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Set at C$41.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.02.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$36.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$38.20. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$32.24 and a 1-year high of C$56.70. The company has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 79.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.63%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

