BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Get BrainsWay alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.08. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,988. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.92 million, a P/E ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 1.27.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. Equities analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in BrainsWay by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BrainsWay by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,621,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.