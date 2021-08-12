Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BRX. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.29. 24,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,409. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

