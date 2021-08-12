Brokerages Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Million

Brokerages expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to report sales of $1.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $2.00 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $1.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $7.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.82 million, with estimates ranging from $6.82 million to $8.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $44,674.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $322,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,775.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,005. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 893,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,173 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $50,400,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $17,539,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $16,380,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. 326,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17. The firm has a market cap of $899.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.58. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.83.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

