Brokerages Anticipate Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.37). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Equillium.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01.

EQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 13,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $94,908.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,558.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,034 shares of company stock valued at $231,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equillium by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,896,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Equillium by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Equillium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equillium by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Equillium by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQ stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,105. The firm has a market cap of $178.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.60. Equillium has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 14.37.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equillium (EQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.