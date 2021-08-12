Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to Post $0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Marathon Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.60 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of MRO stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 239,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,779,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $14.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 299,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 116,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 542,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

