Brokerages Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.07). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEX traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,517. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $804.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 3.38.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

