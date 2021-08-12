Brokerages Set Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Price Target at $17.10

Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:CVA remained flat at $$19.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 27,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,646. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Covanta has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $20.16.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Covanta will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at $93,980,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,159 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,131,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 545,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,481,000 after purchasing an additional 432,333 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

