Brokerages Set Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Target Price at C$45.56

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.56.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$304,945.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60,195.41. Also, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total transaction of C$109,941.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$503,703.57. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,986.

EMP.A traded up C$0.42 on Monday, reaching C$40.84. 143,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,305. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59. The stock has a market cap of C$10.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.55. Empire has a 52-week low of C$32.63 and a 52-week high of C$42.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

