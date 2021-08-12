Brokerages Set PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target at $18.92

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PDSB shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 22,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.58. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van bought 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve C. Glover bought 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

