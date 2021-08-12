Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bally’s Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bally’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Bally’s stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,006. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.49 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Bally’s by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bally’s by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

