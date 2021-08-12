Brokers Issue Forecasts for OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.60. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.96.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 20.86%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $15,520,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after buying an additional 609,245 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,101,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after buying an additional 537,982 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 505,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.