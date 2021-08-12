Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report released on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%.

RBA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at $96,380,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,936 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,428 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,467,000 after acquiring an additional 906,030 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

