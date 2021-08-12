Brokers Set Expectations for CI Financial Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CI Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $3.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.09. Desjardins also issued estimates for CI Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$640.40 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CIX. CIBC upgraded CI Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CI Financial to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CI Financial to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CI Financial to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.00.

Shares of CIX stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,276. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 11.14. CI Financial has a one year low of C$14.91 and a one year high of C$25.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In other news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$763,000.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

