Brokers Set Expectations for Interface, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Interface in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Interface’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.13 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TILE opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.05. Interface has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,158,000 after purchasing an additional 520,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Interface by 793.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 71,180 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Interface by 38.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 858,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 239,134 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Interface by 29.9% in the first quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 851,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

