Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.50

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$72.50 and last traded at C$72.20, with a volume of 175697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$71.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAM.A. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.64.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

