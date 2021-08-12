Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191,300 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $55.34. 2,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

