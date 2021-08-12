Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKR stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $82.45. 5,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,122. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. Bruker has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $84.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

