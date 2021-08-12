BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on BTRS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of BTRS stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. 46,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,958. BTRS has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.30.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clare Hart acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at $642,438.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock worth $43,547,374.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $4,451,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

