BTU Protocol (BTU) Tops One Day Volume of $47,712.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $54.30 million and approximately $47,712.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00055105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.32 or 0.00872880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00108811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00157727 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

