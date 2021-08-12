Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Issues Earnings Results

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BMBL stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.83. 6,771,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,519. Bumble has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

