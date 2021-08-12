Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Issues Earnings Results

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
BMBL stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.83. 6,771,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,519. Bumble has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82.
In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bumble Company Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
