Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Separately, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.94 price target on the stock.

Burning Rock Biotech stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.44. 2,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of -2.10. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. Research analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

