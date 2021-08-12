Buzzi Unicem’s (BZZUY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BZZUY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Buzzi Unicem currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Buzzi Unicem stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $13.53. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.69. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.