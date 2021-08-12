C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
CCCC stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.66. 404,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61.
In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $191,607.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $28,025.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,598 shares in the company, valued at $578,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,462 shares of company stock worth $2,732,926 over the last ninety days.
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
