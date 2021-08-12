C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CCCC stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.66. 404,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $191,607.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $28,025.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,598 shares in the company, valued at $578,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,462 shares of company stock worth $2,732,926 over the last ninety days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCCC. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.