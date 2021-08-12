C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Trading 6% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $39.80 and last traded at $38.08. 7,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 363,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $28,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,926 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67.

About C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

