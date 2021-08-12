CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CACI International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $18.000-$18.830 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.60. 282,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.81. CACI International has a 52-week low of $198.46 and a 52-week high of $270.73.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total value of $1,637,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.20.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

